Gold prices drop for the second consecutive day on Friday after hitting an all-time high of $2,223 on Thursday. Renewed demand for the Greenback amid falling US Treasury bond yields surprised traders …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price tumbles from record highs amid US Dollar rally - March 22, 2024
- Gold Soars, Oil & Other Commodities Rise; Here’s How To Profit - March 22, 2024
- Gold & Silver eye higher price levels as Fed fumbles - March 22, 2024