Gold price dipped while silver edged up in the trading week between October 29 and November 3. According to commodity analysts, gold is stuck in a rut and with little economic data out next week, the focus is on a potential rise in geopolitical uncertainty …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price tumbles, silver witnesses gain - November 5, 2017
- 29,450 Gold Contracts Dumped In 9 Minutes To Smash The Gold Price - November 4, 2017
- Gold Prices Choppy Ahead of NFP - November 4, 2017