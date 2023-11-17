The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,040, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 300, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,000.
