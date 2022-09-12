Gold price up on weaker dollar ahead of US inflation data

Gold rose on Monday as the dollar extended its retreat from a record high ahead of US inflation data, which could have bearing on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,731 …
