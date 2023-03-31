Gold price uptrend continues despite shrinking volatility. US PCE inflation data on Friday has huge market implications. Federal Reserve future rate hike bets are shaping precious metal markets. Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price uptrend limited ahead of crucial US PCE inflation - March 31, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s upside looks capped in the near term – ANZ - March 31, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold set for best month since July 2020 on banking turbulence - March 31, 2023