Gold prices experienced fluctuations throughout the week due to the surprising tone of the FOMC meeting and the January Jobs Report. Explore more details here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Volatility And Federal Reserve’s Hawkish Tone: Weekly Market Analysis - February 4, 2024
- Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD41.6 Per Gram In Local Market - February 4, 2024
- Why gold prices are likely to reach a record high in 2024 - February 4, 2024