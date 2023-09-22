The technical outlook highlights a lack of directional momentum in the near term. Gold price started the week on a bullish note and climbed to its highest level since early September near $1,950 before reversing its direction in the second half of the week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Bulls encouraged as losses remain limited in face of hawkish Fed - September 22, 2023
- Gold prices rise ahead of central bank decisions - September 22, 2023
- Gold prices retreat as U.S. Fed signals tighter monetary policy - September 22, 2023