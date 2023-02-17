Gold markets have fallen initially during the week to show signs of negativity, but later in the day we did see buyers come back and try to pick up gold “on the cheap.” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast – Gold Markets Find Buyers After Initial Plunge - February 17, 2023
- Gold Rates Come Down On Friday, 17 February: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Top Indian Cities - February 17, 2023
- Gold bound for third weekly fall on dollar strength, hawkish Fed worries - February 17, 2023