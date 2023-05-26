XAU/USD’s recovery attempt remained shallow on the last trading of the day of the week after the BEA reported that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 4.7% annually in April, compared to analysts’ estimate of 4.6%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold wobbles as sticky inflation drives up US rate hike bets - May 26, 2023
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: No signs of recovery yet in XAU/USD - May 26, 2023
- Gold Prices Bounce Amid Debt Ceiling Talk - May 26, 2023