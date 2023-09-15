If positive tone holds, it could further help Gold by boosting commodity prices and weakening the US Dollar. However, government bond yields need to remain stable for the yellow metal to benefit significantly. The focus next week will be on central banks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Strong Dollar keeps $1,900 in focus - September 15, 2023
- Gold prices bounce off Fibonacci support, attacks cluster resistance. …Gold prices bounce off Fibonacci support, attacks cluster resistance. - September 15, 2023
- Chinese gold demand soars on economic worries and weaker yuan - September 15, 2023