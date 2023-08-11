The Consumer Price Index in China declined 0.3% on a yearly basis in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed on Wednesday. With this reading highlighting the poor consumer activity, XAU/USD continued to push lower midweek and dropped below $1,920 for the first time in nearly a month.
