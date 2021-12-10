Gold has struggled to make headway amid Omicron fears and higher US inflation. The Fed decision is left, right and center as US yields remain of high importance. Mid-December’s daily chart is showing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD is at the mercy of the Fed, ascending triangle pattern in play - December 10, 2021
- Gold prices turn higher despite U.S. inflation rate climbing to a nearly 4 decade high - December 10, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to see a bearish tilt rather than a long-term uptrend reversal – ING - December 10, 2021