Recovery above $1,975 would alleviate the bearish pressure in the short term. A daily close above $2,005 is needed to strengthen the outlook for the yellow metal, while a weekly close surpassing $2,020 will lay the ground for new record highs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD loses more than the $2,000 mark - May 19, 2023
- Gold prices are cooling. Should you invest now? - May 19, 2023
- Gold price on course for worst week since February - May 19, 2023