After this week’s rally, if bonds continue to rise, Gold should benefit sooner or later. Gold price has lost some bullish momentum after being unable to sustain above $2,000 and failing to break $2,010. However, the bias remains to the upside in the short …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD not far from record highs - November 3, 2023
- Barrick Gold Corporation: Barrick Gold Earnings: Solid, Driven by Increased Gold Sales Volumes and Prices - November 3, 2023
- Dollar weakens as risk appetite rises on view Fed rate hikes are done - November 3, 2023