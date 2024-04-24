The tensions in Middle East have kept gold on the upside. Due to nerve-wracking geopolitical tensions, gold prices have recorded huge gains by Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,600 in 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat from their 2024 lows.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices: 10 Grams Of 22-24 Carats Rise By Rs 9,500 To Rs 10,600 From 2024 Lows; Strategy For Buying - April 24, 2024
- Gold prices fall amid easing fears of conflict in Middle East, anticipation of US economic data - April 24, 2024
- FBS Financial Market Analysts Forecast Gold Prices to Rise to $2,800 - April 24, 2024