Gold futures rose on Wednesday, putting the precious metal on track to register a fifth straight gain, as investors continued to buy the safe haven asset even though securities seen as risky also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices add to climb above $1,600, try for 5th straight gain - February 19, 2020
- Gold on track for highest close in 7 years as investors hedge stock market highs and virus fears - February 19, 2020
- Gold holds above $1,600 on fears over economic impact of virus - February 18, 2020