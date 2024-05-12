Gold prices have seen a notable increase, driven by a cooling U.S. labor market which has contributed to a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields. This environment has enhanced the allure of gold, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Bullish outlook on gold likely to stay - May 12, 2024
- Gold prices: analysts project bullish future with $3,000 target - May 12, 2024
- Victoria Gold is about to announce earnings — here’s what Wall Street expects - May 12, 2024