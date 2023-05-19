Coming off of several weeks of sustained high prices, the value of gold today is lower than it’s been since late March. After surging above $2,000 per ounce in April and nearly topping all-time high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices are cooling. Should you invest now? - May 19, 2023
- Gold price on course for worst week since February - May 19, 2023
- Gold price outlook: Potential target on uptrend line amidst bearish sentiment - May 19, 2023