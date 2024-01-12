While gold’s value tends to grow over the long term, the spot price of gold hit an all-time high on December 3, 2023, surpassing $2,100 per ounce for the first time. This led to interest from new …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices are down from a record high. Should you invest now? - January 11, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers some lost ground above $2,030, focus on Chinese CPI, PPI data - January 11, 2024
- Gold Prices Seen Benefiting From Asian Retail Demand - January 11, 2024