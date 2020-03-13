On Thursday, spot gold price ended lower by 3.53 percent to close at $1576.8 per ounce as fears over the coronavirus pandemic led to panic selling. Moreover, appreciating Dollar made the yellow metal …
Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities
