Gold prices are nearing all-time highs amid economic uncertainty, a weaker dollar and inflation Gold mining companies and ETFs are also up so far in 2023 The precious metal is sensitive to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Are Nearing An All-Time High. Could They Push Even Higher? - April 6, 2023
- Gold, silver tread water after touching 1-year highs - April 6, 2023
- 3 Stocks to Gain as Recession Risk Propels Gold Prices Higher - April 6, 2023