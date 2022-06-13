Crude oil prices rallied above $120 per barrel on tight supplies and record demand for the summer season. Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX rose by more than 1% to $1872 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices at 4-week peak on inflation, economic growth worries; may trade sideways to up this week - June 13, 2022
- Gold Prices Up! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 13 Here | Gold Rate Today - June 13, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD plunges to near $1,860 as DXY gets an adrenaline rush - June 12, 2022