Gold prices firmed up in Dubai and worldwide at the opening of the global markets on Monday morning, buoyed by a weaker dollar and falling US Treasury yields. (Check out the latest gold/forex rates in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold prices at a 7-week high; on course to $1,800?
Gold prices firmed up in Dubai and worldwide at the opening of the global markets on Monday morning, buoyed by a weaker dollar and falling US Treasury yields. (Check out the latest gold/forex rates in …