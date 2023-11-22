Why Gold Prices Are Rising? Gold prices steadied in Asian trade on Wednesday after briefly touching key highs as the prospect of no more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve spurred continued flows into the yellow metal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices at highest level since May | Commodities Corner - November 22, 2023
- India Gold price today: Gold extends its bullish momentum, according to MCX data - November 22, 2023
- FTSE 100 rises on higher gold prices, Sage results - November 22, 2023