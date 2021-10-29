Gold prices ranged as USD fell, 10-year Treasury yield rose XAU/USD may weaken on Fed’s preferred inflation gauge Prices remain within the confines of an Ascending Channel Gold prices traded …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices at Risk, Eyeing the Fed’s Key Inflation Gauge. Will XAU/USD Clear Support? - October 29, 2021
- Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 29, 2021 - October 29, 2021
- Gold Rate Drops ₹800 Ahead of Dhanteras. Latest Gold Price in Your City - October 29, 2021