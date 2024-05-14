Gold prices rebounded on Tuesday, climbing nearly 0.8% and pushing past the $2,350 threshold after the previous day’s steep decline. This upward movement was fueled by a weaker U.S. dollar and subdued Treasury yields in the wake of the release of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Bid Despite Hot PPI, Inflation Data Next – What Now for XAU/USD? - May 14, 2024
- Sticky Inflation Boosts Gold - May 14, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Trader Reaction to $2354.47 Sets the Tone after PPI Report - May 14, 2024