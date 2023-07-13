Investing.com– Gold prices steadied near one-month highs on Thursday as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data spurred bets on a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while copper was buoyed by the prospect of more stimulus measures in major importer China.
