Gold bar prices slid VND900,000 (US$36.7) in the morning then recouped VND500,000 in the afternoon on Monday, the God of Wealth Day when demand for the metal often shoots up.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices bounce back following morning dip on God of Wealth day - February 19, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades higher around $2,020 on investor caution - February 19, 2024
- Gold at one-week high as soft dollar, Middle East turmoil lift demand - February 19, 2024