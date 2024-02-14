James Stanley, Senior Strategist at FOREX.com said that $1,975 to $1,978 an ounce was likely to be the next support level for gold- given that it was the last support level seen by the yellow metal in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold stays below key $2,000 level as markets temper Fed rate-cut bets - February 14, 2024
- Gold prices break below $2,000 support as hot CPI brews rate fears - February 14, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set for more pain on a daily close below $1,993 - February 14, 2024