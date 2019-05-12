Gold prices were steady on Friday, buoyed as investors shied away from riskier assets amid worries that a rift over trade between the United States and China could deepen if talks between the two fail …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices buoyed as U.S.-China trade tensions mount - May 12, 2019
- Gold Prices Susceptible to Upbeat US Data Despite Threat of Trade War - May 11, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Rises on Subdued CPI Reading - May 10, 2019