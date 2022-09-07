Gold prices buoyed by bargain hunters; robust dollar limits upside

Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as a slight pullback in US bond yields and bargain-hunting underpinned the market, although a stronger dollar and aggressive interest rate hike fears limited …
