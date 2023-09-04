(Reuters) – Gold prices climbed on Monday towards a one-month peak scaled in the previous session, supported by a slight pullback in the dollar and prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve would take a pause from interest rate hikes this year. Spot gold …
