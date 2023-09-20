METALS STOCKS Gold prices were trading slightly higher on Wednesday after rising for four straight sessions as investors awaited an interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve — the first of a flurry of central-bank meetings this week that includes decisions from the Bank of Japan and Bank of England.
