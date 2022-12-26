SJC gold prices inched up 0.74% to VND67 million ($2,837.18) per tael Monday. Gold ring prices dropped 0.74% to VND53.85 million per tael. A tael equals 37.5 grams or 1.2 ounces. Vietnam’s gold …
