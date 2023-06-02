Gold futures climb on Wednesday as sinking Treasury yields contribute to the yellow metal’s rise to its highest finish in a week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices cling to gains as Treasury yields fall following debt-ceiling deal - June 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a sustained move above $1,992 on weak US Nonfarm Payrolls - June 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls can stay hopeful above $1,968, US NFP, Fed clues eyed – Confluence Detector - June 1, 2023