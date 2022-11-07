Gold prices eased on Monday as some investors locked in profits after a sharp rise in the previous session, while markets awaited this week’s U.S. inflation data to get cues on the Federal Reserve’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices consolidate with focus on U.S. inflation data - November 7, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 7 Nov 2022: Gold nears Rs 51000; watchout for these levels as US, China inflation data eyed - November 7, 2022
- Royal Gold: Weak Production Within Expectations - November 7, 2022
Discussion about this post