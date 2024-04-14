(MENAFN) Despite experiencing a slight dip in Friday’s session, gold prices continued their upward trajectory for the fourth consecutive week, spurred by heightened tensions in the Middle East that prompted investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices continue rising momentum amid growing geopolitical tensions - April 14, 2024
- Gold prices in Doha Today Wednesday, April 14, 2024 - April 14, 2024
- Gold prices in Jordan Today 14 April, Thursday - April 14, 2024