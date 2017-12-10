Gold prices continue to move lower during the course of the last 24 hours and this is in contrast with the risk sentiment during this period which has basically improved. This is also in contrast with the way the bitcoin prices have been zooming ahead …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Continue to Crash Lower - December 10, 2017
- Fund Manager: The Paper Gold Price Attack Cycle Is Almost Over - December 10, 2017
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Could Rally if Bitcoin Weakens, Fed Raises Concerns Over Future Rate Hikes - December 10, 2017