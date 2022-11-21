Prices of gold bars branded SJC on Monday dropped VND100,000 ($4.02) from the previous day to VND67.5 million ($2,706) per tael.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver price today, Nov 21, 2022: Precious metals witness dip on MCX | Check latest rates here - November 21, 2022
- Gold prices continue to fall - November 20, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD eyes $1,736 and $1,730 as next downside targets – Confluence Detector - November 20, 2022