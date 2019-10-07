Gold prices continue to rise, silver edges higher

Gold prices in India rose higher today, tracking a similar global trend. Gold futures on MCX rose 0.3% to ₹38,439 per 10 grams, also supported by a weaker rupee. A rebound in global rates helped …
