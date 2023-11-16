KARACHI (Dunya News) – The price of gold continues to soar across the country as the prices of the metal increased by Rs2,000 per tola on Thursday. The All Pakistan Gem and jewllers’ Association said the gold price per tola touched to record breaking heights after an increase of Rs2,000 as the price settled at Rs 214,800.
