Gold prices slid further on Tuesday, falling to their lowest levels in more than a month, as U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar climbed following the release of official data showing a surge of sales by American retailers in July.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices continue to struggle after sliding to 1-month lows as rising bond yields heap pressure on metals - August 16, 2023
- Gold wavers near recent lows as traders bet on more U.S. rate hikes - August 16, 2023
- Gold, silver prices on August 16: What are latest rates for your city? - August 16, 2023