Gold prices hovered at a nine-month high on Friday after a sharp rally in the prior session, and were headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains amid resurgent safe haven demand and growing uncertainty over
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices cool after strong rally, head for fifth week of gains - January 19, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,965 as US Dollar resists welcoming Federal Reserve hawks - January 19, 2023
- Gold Falls But U.S. Recession Worries May Help - January 19, 2023