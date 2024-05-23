Gold prices cooled near a record peak hit in the previous session on Tuesday as the dollar held ground, but stayed afloat at the $2,400 level on support from safe-haven interest and prospects of U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yikes! Gold’s $2,400 price tag is even higher than you think. - May 23, 2024
- Gold prices smacked by profit-taking after reaching record highs - May 23, 2024
- Gold prices cool near record peak as dollar holds footing - May 23, 2024