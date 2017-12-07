Gold investors might not see a sustained rally for a long time as the metal is far from being out of the woods and may potentially retest lows of $1,050 an ounce, according to John LaForge, head of real asset strategy for Wells Fargo (WFC) . “On a secular …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Could Blow Up in 2018 With Everyone Loving Stocks - December 7, 2017
- Ron Paul ‘Surprised’ With His Followers Resounding Pick of Bitcoin Over Gold - December 7, 2017
- This is How One Trader Would Play Gold Ahead Of The Fed - December 7, 2017