David Lennox from Fat Prophets names the factors that could drive gold near its record high prices this year, but said “we can’t see it traveling much beyond that once it gets there.” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices could test record highs in 2022, says analyst - January 3, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to suffer a sell-off towrds $1,800 a loss of $1,820/14 - January 3, 2022
- Gold steady near 6-week high as Omicron woes counter higher yields - January 3, 2022