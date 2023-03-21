MUMBAI: Gold prices touched life-time high on Monday, with yellow metal crossing Rs 60,000 for the first time ever as a wave of banking crises shook global markets. Gold futures rose to Rs 60,359 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold inches higher as investors focus on Fed meeting - March 21, 2023
- Gold prices cross Rs 60,000 mark to hit life-time high - March 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD has more room to the upside on acceptance above $2,000 - March 20, 2023