On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading slightly lower by 0.33 per cent or Rs 163 at Rs 49,980 per 10 grams. Silver futures, however, tanked by 0.50 per cent or Rs 283 to Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold prices decline further ahead of Dhanteras, fall below Rs 50,000; silver also declines - October 21, 2022
- Ahead of Dhanteras, here are the gold and silver prices today in your city - October 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD on track to test $1,600 as technical setup favors sellers - October 21, 2022
Discussion about this post