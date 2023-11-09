Thursday had seen weak opening for Gold and the 24 carat gold price at Rs.6135.0 per gram was down by Rs.150.0. he price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.29%, whereas in the last month it has been -4.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices decline on strong dollar, sligh easing of concerns around the spread of war. - November 9, 2023
- Futures inch higher in run-up to Powell’s speech - November 9, 2023
- Gold dips as Powell speech takes centre stage; palladium hits 5-yr low - November 9, 2023