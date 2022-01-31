Gold prices decline Rs 850 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 850 and was sold at Rs 125,250 on Monday against its sale at Rs126,100 in the local market the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 …
